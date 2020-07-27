BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 And FZS 25 Launched; Prices Start At INR 1.52 Lakh

The Yamaha FZ 25 will continue to retain the title of the most-affordable quarter-litre bike on sale in India, as its BS6 version has been introduced at a starting price of INR 1.52 lakh.

Available in two variants – FZ 25 and FZS 25, the former will be available in Metallic Black and Racing Blue while the latter offers Patina Green, White-Vermillion and Dark Matt Blue. The FZ 25 asks for INR 1.52 lakh, while the FZS 25 asks for INR 1.57 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

In terms of performance, both these motorcycles continue to be powered by the same 249cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which has been updated to meet the upcoming BS6 emission norms. It generates a maximum power of 20.8PS at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 20.1 Nm at 6,000rpm. The power and torque figures of both these bikes are exactly the same as their BS4 counterparts while the engine remains mated to a 5-speed transmission.

The bikes continue to be equipped with telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear end. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at either side which is further mated to a dual-channel ABS unit as standard. The fuel tank capacity, seat height and tyre size remain identical as the BSIV FZ25 that endured a decent success in the Indian market unlike its faired sibling, the Fazer 25.

The 2020 Yamaha FZ25 and FZS 25 will feature bi-functional, Class D-type LED headlamp which has a single unit for both high and low beam. LED Daytime Running Lights are common but the FZS 25 gets noteworthy additions such as a taller windshield and knuckle guards. In addition to that, the bike features a negative LCD display for the instrument console, an underbelly cowl and a side-stand engine cut-off switch. Also, gold wheels are available only for the FZS 25 in Patina Green & Dark Matte Blue. The FZ 25’s closest competitors are the Bajaj Dominar 250 and the Suzuki Gixxer 250, where both are slightly more expensive but are more powerful.