Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 And Continental GT 650 Get A Price Hike

When launched quite some time ago, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650, or the 650 twins as they re affectionately called, took the biking community by surprise. With a starting price of INR 2.5 Lakh, these 650 cc twin-cylinder motorcycles were more affordable than 300 cc, twin-cylinder bikes from brands like Kawasaki and Benelli. The Indian bike manufacturer has now introduced a marginal price hike for these models. The company would introduce yet another major hike for these bikes, once the 650 cc motor is BS-VI compliant. For now, however, all the variants of these bikes will now cost 2% more. Do read ahead to find out the updated prices of these models.

Both the bikes are offered with three paint schemes. The Interceptor 650 is priced at INR 2.5 Lakh, INR 2.58 Lakh and INR 2.7 Lakh for the standard, dual-tone and chrome paint schemes respectively. Post the price hike, expect to pay INR 2.56 Lakh, INR 2.64 Lakh and INR 2.77 Lakh for the respective variants. Similarly, the Continental GT 650 is priced at INR 2.65 Lakh, INR 2.73 Lakh and INR 2.85 Lakh for the standard, dual-tone and chrome paint schemes. Expect to pay INR 2.71 Lakh, INR 2.79 Lakh and INR 2.92 Lakh for the same variants. Do bear in mind that these are ex-showroom prices.

Powering the Royal Enfield 650 twins is a new 648 cc air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected, parallel-twin motor producing out 47 hp at 7,100 rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. power is sent to the rear wheel with a 6-speed transmission which comes with a slipper and assist clutch. Other equipment on offer with the motorcycle includes disc brakes at both ends, measuring 320 mm in the front and 240 mm at the rear, governed by a dual-channel ABS module as standard. The twin cradle tubular steel frame is suspended by 41 mm telescopic shocks in the front and twin, gas-charged shock ups with five steps of adjustment. The front shocks offer 110 mm of travel while 88 mm of travel is available at the rear. Despite the price hike, which has been put into effect, the 650 twins still retain the title of being the most affordable 650 cc motorcycles in our market.