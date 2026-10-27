Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Teaser Drops Major Hint About Its Debut!

Royal Enfield’s new flagship adventure tourer is almost here!! After several sightings and months of anticipation, the company has released its first official teaser for the Himalayan 750. The poster keeps the bike in shadow, but map coordinates give a clue about where the world premiere is likely to take place.
The coordinates, 45.4647° N and 9.1885° E, point to central Milan. That makes EICMA 2026 the likely stage for the motorcycle’s global reveal. The show runs from November 3 to 8. Royal Enfield has not confirmed the name or technical details in the teaser, so the specifications below are based on earlier sightings and expectations.
Engine and expected performance
The Himalayan 750 is expected to use a parallel-twin engine with a capacity close to 750cc. It is likely to draw on the existing 648cc platform, used in several Royal Enfield models. Exact figures are not official, but estimates point to around 55 bhp and 60 Nm of torque.
Expected features include:
- Six-speed gearbox
- Ride-by-wire throttle
- Cruise control
- Multiple riding modes
- Traction control
These features would make the larger Himalayan better suited to highway touring while retaining its adventure-bike layout.
What the test bikes have shown
Royal Enfield displayed an undisguised Himalayan 750 at its Himalayan Basecamp event. Bikes were also seen during a television commercial shoot in Uttarakhand, giving a clearer look at the design and touring equipment.
The motorcycles appeared in four expected colour options, with green and maroon examples among those photographed. Some bikes had alloy wheels, while others used cross-spoke wheels that appeared compatible with tubeless tyres. The spoke setup could be offered on selected variants or as an accessory.
A 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel combination is expected. This would differ from the 21-inch front wheel on the Himalayan 450. A more off-road-focused version with a larger front wheel could arrive later, though Royal Enfield has not confirmed this.
Hardware and touring equipment
The test motorcycles were seen with upside-down front forks, twin front disc brakes and a rear disc brake. A rear monoshock with a remote preload adjuster was also visible. These details suggest suspension adjustment will be part of the package.
Other equipment included a tall windscreen with a central opening, a stepped seat and a rear luggage rack. Some motorcycles carried soft panniers and luggage, pointing to long-distance touring use.
Expected specifications
|Item
|Expected detail
|Engine
|Near-750cc parallel twin
|Power
|Around 55 bhp, estimated
|Torque
|Around 60 Nm, estimated
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Wheels
|19-inch front, 17-inch rear
|Front suspension
|Upside-down forks
|Brakes
|Twin front discs, rear disc
Royal Enfield has not announced final specifications or a launch date. An India appearance at Motoverse in Goa next month is possible, but unconfirmed. For now, the Milan teaser suggests the Himalayan 750’s official global debut is only days away.