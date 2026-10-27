TVS Apache Racing Experience GP Season 3 Expands to 7 Countries

Want to race on a circuit and watch MotoGP without paying for the trip? TVS Apache owners may get that chance through the third season of the Apache Racing Experience GP (ARE GP) International. The 2026-27 championship starts on November 15, 2026, and offers racing opportunities and MotoGP rewards to top finishers.
TVS Racing has added three countries to this season’s schedule: Morocco, Egypt and Ivory Coast. The championship will now cover seven countries, including India, Mexico, Colombia and Nepal. TVS expects more than 1,200 participants across 20 cities. Since the programme began, it has reached 20 cities and involved over 4,000 participants.
Seven racing categories
The championship has separate classes for TVS Apache customers and media riders. The motorcycles used will depend on the class. Women customers have a dedicated 200cc category, subject to participation, while women in the media will compete in a separate 200cc class.
The categories are:
*The customer women’s category is subject to participation.
Media riders in the men’s 310cc classes will be split into novice and expert groups according to their racing experience and results.
Rewards for the podium finishers
The prizes go beyond a trophy. The winner in each category can earn an all-expenses-paid trip to a MotoGP race in Asia and wildcard entries for two rounds of the TVS One-Make Championship, which uses the Apache RR 310. The first runner-up gets a ticket to the Sepang Grand Prix, a two-night hotel stay and a wildcard entry for one TVS OMC round. The second runner-up receives a ticket to a MotoGP race in Asia.
All three podium finishers will receive official Petronas TVS Racing merchandise and a visit to the TVS factory. Riding experiences vary by finishing position, with the winner getting two marquee rides, one chapter ride and access to TVS MotoSoul. The first runner-up gets one chapter ride and MotoSoul access, while the second runner-up gets access to MotoSoul.
Race calendar
The opening round is scheduled for Chennai on November 15. The season will travel to Indian cities and international venues before returning to Chennai for the final on April 11, 2027. The schedule is tentative, so riders should check official updates before making travel plans.
The programme began in 2007 as a way for Apache customers to try competitive riding in a controlled setting. TVS turned it into a championship in 2023, and the 2025-26 season took it beyond India for the first time. The new season widens that reach further.