Kawasaki Z300 Launched in India at Rs 3.24 Lakh

Kawasaki has launched the naked version of the Ninja 300 in India, bringing the Z300 to the market at Rs 3.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The new motorcycle carries the same 296cc parallel-twin engine as its fully faired sibling but gets different styling, an upright handlebar and less bodywork. It is the entry-level model in Kawasaki’s Z-series range and takes on motorcycles such as the KTM 390 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 310.
Kawasaki Z300: Engine and Performance
The Z300 uses a liquid-cooled, 296cc, parallel-twin engine paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The engine produces 40hp at 11,000rpm and 26.3Nm of torque at 10,000rpm.
Here are the key engine details:
- Engine: 296cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin
- Maximum power: 40hp at 11,000rpm
- Peak torque: 26.3Nm at 10,000rpm
- Gearbox: Six-speed
- Clutch: Assist and slipper type
Design and Features
The Z300 follows Kawasaki’s Sugomi design language, which is also seen on the larger Z900. It gets an angular front section, a Z-shaped headlight design and muscular tank extensions. Unlike the Ninja 300, it does not have a full fairing.
Buyers can choose between two colour options: Candy Lime Green and Metallic Carbon Grey.
Feature highlights include:
- A wide, single-piece handlebar for an upright riding position
- A reverse LCD instrument console
- Dual-channel ABS
- No smartphone connectivity
- A 17-litre fuel tank
The LCD screen displays basic riding information, but the motorcycle does not get a TFT display, selectable riding modes or a quickshifter.
Hardware and Dimensions
Kawasaki has carried over the Ninja 300’s tubular frame and much of its running gear. The suspension setup includes a 37mm telescopic front fork and a rear Uni-Trak monoshock with preload adjustment.
|Specification
|Kawasaki Z300
|Front brake
|290mm petal disc
|Rear brake
|220mm petal disc
|Wheels
|17-inch alloys
|Front tyre
|110-section
|Rear tyre
|140-section
|Kerb weight
|175kg
|Seat height
|785mm
|Ground clearance
|140mm
|Fuel tank
|17 litres
The Z300 weighs 4kg less than the Ninja 300, mainly because it has less bodywork.
Price and Rivals
The Kawasaki Z300 costs Rs 3.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The KTM 390 Duke, priced at around Rs 2.85 lakh, offers a 349cc single-cylinder engine producing 41.5hp and 33.5Nm. It also gets features such as a TFT screen and traction control.
The TVS Apache RTR 310 starts at around Rs 2.30 lakh and uses a 312cc single-cylinder engine producing 35.6hp and 28.7Nm.
Both rivals cost less and offer strong performance figures. The Z300’s main distinction is its parallel-twin engine and Kawasaki’s familiar streetfighter styling.