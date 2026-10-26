Jeep Compass Sport Diesel Automatic Launched at Rs 21.99 Lakh

Jeep India has added a nine-speed automatic gearbox to the entry-level Sport variant of the Compass. The new Compass Sport AT is priced at Rs 21.99 lakh, ex-showroom, and uses the familiar 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine. With this launch, the automatic transmission is now available from the base trim of the SUV. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the second week of November 2026.
The new variant costs Rs 3.70 lakh more than the Sport manual, which is priced at Rs 18.29 lakh, ex-showroom.
Jeep Compass Sport AT: Engine and Gearbox
The Compass Sport AT uses a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. It produces 170hp and 350Nm of torque and is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to the front wheels.
Here are the main mechanical details:
- Engine: 2.0-litre turbo-diesel
- Maximum power: 170hp
- Peak torque: 350Nm
- Gearbox: Nine-speed automatic
- Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive
The new variant does not get a four-wheel-drive system. Buyers looking for 4WD will have to consider the higher variants in the Compass range, which also offer manual and automatic transmission options.
Features and Safety Equipment
Although the Sport AT is the entry-level automatic variant, it gets several useful features for daily driving. The equipment list includes an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Other features include:
- Six airbags
- Cruise control
- Auto Hold function
- Steering-mounted controls
- Electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors
- Electronic stability control and traction control
- Hill-start assist
- Electronic parking brake
- Tyre-pressure monitoring system
- ISOFIX child seat anchors
- Rear parking sensors and a reversing camera
The cabin gets a dark theme with grey fabric inserts on the dashboard and door pads. The fabric seats feature blue stitching. The infotainment system is paired with a four-speaker sound system, while the instrument cluster includes a 3.5-inch digital display.
Exterior Details and Suspension
The Sport AT gets 17-inch silver-finished alloy wheels, LED headlamps with daytime running lights and chrome window surrounds. Other exterior details include black ORVM housings with integrated turn indicators, a rear spoiler and a shark-fin antenna.
Jeep has also retained its Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) suspension and Dynamic Steering Torque (DST) system. The FSD setup helps manage suspension response over different road surfaces, while DST supports steering response.
The SUV is available in five colour options:
- Exotica Red
- Techno Metallic Green
- Magnesio Grey
- Brilliant Black
- Pearl White
Optional Accessory Pack
Jeep is offering an optional accessory pack for the Compass Sport AT at Rs 29,900. It adds a few cosmetic and practical items to the SUV.
|Accessory
|Purpose
|Dashcam
|Records footage while driving
|Ambient lighting
|Adds lighting to the cabin
|Swoosh decal
|Adds exterior styling details
|All-weather floor mats
|Help protect the cabin floor
|Mud flaps
|Help reduce mud and dirt splashes
The Swoosh decal is placed along the shoulder line and on the rear pillars. The accessory pack also includes a dashcam with predictive safety features.
Jeep Compass Range and Recent Updates
The Compass range in India includes the Sport, Longitude (O2), Trail Edition, Limited (O), Model S (O2) and Track Edition trims. The Sport manual continues to serve as the entry-level version, while the new Sport AT sits above it in the price lineup.
Jeep also introduced the Compass 85th Anniversary Edition in August 2026. Production was limited to 85 units, with the special edition receiving cosmetic enhancements and a black interior theme.