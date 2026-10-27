Apollo Tyres’ Five Indian Plants Receive Sword of Honour 2026

Apollo Tyres has secured a workplace safety recognition, with each of its five manufacturing plants receiving the Five-Star Rating and Sword of Honour 2026 from the British Safety Council. The award recognises the safety systems followed across the company’s production facilities and efforts to maintain safe workplaces.
Recognition across five plants
The award is based on the British Safety Council’s Five-Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit. It checks how an organisation manages health and safety through different parts of its operations.
The assessment covers:
- Review of safety-related documents and systems
- Interviews with people connected with the organisation
- Sampling of activities carried out at the plants
- Assessment of occupational health and safety management
All five Apollo Tyres manufacturing units in India achieved the maximum Five-Star rating before receiving the Sword of Honour.
What the award means
The 2026 Sword of Honour marks the 47th consecutive year in which the British Safety Council has presented the award for health and safety management excellence. The organisations had to achieve five stars in the independent audit conducted between August 1, 2025 and July 31, 2026.
They also had to show an established record of good safety practices through the organisation, from the shopfloor to senior management.
Rajeev Kumar Sinha, Chief Manufacturing and Sustainability Officer at Apollo Tyres, said safety is a core value for the company. He added that the recognition of all five plants reflects the efforts of employees and the company’s commitment to health and safety.
British Safety Council’s view
Peter McGettrick, Chairman of the British Safety Council, congratulated Apollo Tyres and its employees and highlighted the dedication needed to reach this level.
Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council, also praised the company’s efforts to maintain healthy and safe workplaces and support environmental protection.
Apollo Tyres said it will continue working on safety awareness and workplace practices as its workforce and operating conditions change. Employee participation will continue to be important in building a proactive safety culture.
Company profile
Apollo Tyres is an international tyre manufacturer with its Indian operations and a manufacturing unit in Hungary. Its products are sold under the Apollo and Vredestein brands in more than 100 countries through a network of branded, exclusive and multi-product outlets.