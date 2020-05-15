Royal Enfield Announces Offers Worth Rs 10,000 On Apparels and Accessories

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected the automobile industry badly. Many dealerships across the country are on the verge of shutting down and companies have also registered zero sales or very low sales in the month of April.

Makers are trying their level best to keep sales activity moving forward. In order to bring in business, several auto manufacturers have come up with discounts and offers to attract customers during this tricky time. Royal Enfield is also one such manufacturer.

What’s on Offer?

Customers who book a new Royal Enfield motorcycle by the end of this month will be able to avail benefits worth Rs 10,000 in the form of apparels, genuine accessories and extended warranty. The company is also providing 20% off on any additional purchase made on apparels and/or genuine accessories. The catch, however, is that the buyer will have to pay the full on-road price for the motorcycle before May 31. This is irrespective of whether the motorcycle is delivered before or after that day.

On the other hand, Royal Enfield is also extending this offer to customers who booked their motorcycles before and during the lockdown period but haven’t yet taken deliveries of their vehicles. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production of motorcycles was stopped, but still, Royal Enfield managed to sell 91 units in April.

Royal Enfield has also stated that extended warranty is a compulsory part of the offer. This means, if the cost of the extended warranty is Rs 5,000, the rest of the amount (out of the Rs 10,000) is what the customer will get to use for accessories and merchandise. Customers will have to bear in mind that they can only choose from accessories that are present at Royal Enfield Enfield dealerships and not online. Also, the Rs 10,000 reward offer cannot be cashed or turned into a discount on the on-road price.

Royal Enfield was one of the first motorcycle brands to resume operations in a staggered manner after the Indian Government announced a set of new guidelines with regards to resumption of manufacturing, industrial and commercial business activities on 1 May 2020. However, since the nationwide lockdown is still in place, not all Royal Enfield dealerships have reopened but the company is expecting around 300 of its outlets to be operational by the next couple of weeks. The Chennai based bike manufacturer is also planning to launch the Meteor 350, the apparent successor to the Thunderbird, in the coming months.