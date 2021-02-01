Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Now Has A New Shade

If we talk about a very authentic and retro RE motorcycle, it has to be the Bullet 350. Apart from all the motorcycles that RE has in its portfolio, it is the Bullet 350 which has clung on to its roots the most. The Royal Enfield Bullet continues to be an icon which is a household name. The bike is BS6-compliant and now, Royal Enfield has introduced their iconic Bullet 350 motorcycle in a new colour, called ‘Forest Green’. The new paint scheme on the Bullet 350 will be available only on the standard variant.

The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Forest Green is priced at Rs 1.33 lakh, ex-showroom (Delhi). Apart from the newly introduced ‘Forest Green’ colour, RE is also offering the Bullet 350 in the following shades: Black, Onyx Black and Bullet Silver.

The other Bullet ES (Electric Start) variant misses out on the new paint scheme and will continue to be offered with its three colour options of Red, Blue and Black. If we talk about changes, this new colour scheme is the only one which the Bullet 350 has received. It remains mechanically unchanged.

In order to make it BS6 compliant, Royal Enfield has bid adieu to the carburettor in the Bullet 350 and has made way for Fuel Injection. The new additions to make it comply with the more stringent BS6 norms has made the Bullet 350 heavier by 6 kgs and the bike now weighs a hefty 191 kg. It continues to use the air-cooled, 346cc engine which now makes 19.1hp of power and 28Nm.

With the inclusion of FI, the throttle response is expected to become crisper than before while it is also safe to assume that it will ride more smoothly than it did. Apart from the changes mentioned above, there are slight changes in the dimensions too. the wheelbase has gone up by 25mm whereas the length too is up by a few millimetres.

The ground clearance stands the same at 135 mm while the fuel tank capacity has been reduced to 13.5 litres as opposed to 14 litres in its BS4 avatar. RE is offering the Bullet 350 with a single-channel ABS as standard.