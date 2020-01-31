Royal Enfield’s 500cc Engine Takes A Bow With The Limited Edition Classic 500 Tribute Black

Since its introduction, Royal Enfield’s 500cc, long-stroke big single motor has powered multiple RE models, including the Bullet, the Classic, and the Thunderbird. Unfortunately, the big motor will not be upgraded to meet the upcoming BS6 norms and will take a bow. Announcing the end of production of the 500cc unit construction engine, Royal Enfield today announced an end-of-production, special series motorcycles, the limited edition Classic 500 Tribute Black.

These motorcycles will be the last in India to carry this long-stroke single-cylinder UCE 500cc engine and will be exclusively made to order in a limited production run. Each of the motorcycles will carry a hallmark commemorative ‘End of Build’ serial-numbered plaque making it unique to its owner. These motorcycles will be made available through a limited time online sale on February 10, 2020, from 2:00 – 5:00 pm. Registrations for the online sale will start today on https://www.royalenfield.com/in/en/classic500tributeblack/

While the company will discontinue the retail sales of the present 500cc motorcycles in India on March 31, 2020, these motorcycles will continue to be available across all international markets. Service and spares will remain available for current owners across all dealerships in India. The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Limited Edition motorcycles will bear the distinguished and iconic pin-striped just like the Classic 500s that were rolled out of the Royal Enfield Thiruvottiyur facility in 2009. For the first time, Royal Enfield will have a dual-tone scheme on the fuel tank with fenders carrying glossy black and matte black.

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Edition will be powered by the 499cc motor which cranks out 27.2 Bhp and 41.3 Nm, fueled by an injection system and paired with a 5-speed gearbox. This limited-edition motorcycle, like the Classic 500 will be offered with dual-channel ABS and will only be available in a special ‘Tribute Black’ colour. Speaking about the announcement, Mr Vinod Dasari, CEO of Royal Enfield said, “Since 2009 theRoyal Enfield 500cc motorcycles have proudly set the stage for the middle-weight motorcycling segment in India. The Classic 500, in particular, has garnered success for Royal Enfield across various international markets with its sublime retro-chic design and engaging ride experience. As we sign off the last of the Royal Enfield 500cc motorcycles, the Classic 500 Tribute Black is an opportunity for aficionados to own a piece of Royal Enfield and motorcycling history”