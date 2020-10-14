BS6 Compliant Isuzu D-Max Regular and S-Cab Launched in India Along With D-Max Super Strong

Isuzu Motors India launched the much-awaited, BS-VI compliant D-Max Regular Cab and D-Max S-Cab in India, today. Expanding the commercial vehicle range, the company has also added a new variant D-Max Super Strong with a 1,710 kg payload, to lead its commercial vehicle range. With the addition of this new vehicle, Isuzu Motors India now offers the D-Max Regular Cab High-Ride with flat deck, D-Max Regular Cab-Chassis, S-Cab Standard-Ride, S-Cab High-Ride and the new D-Max Regular Cab Super Strong, offering more versatile options for all business and professional requirements.

More details

Powered by a 2.5-litre ISUZU 4JA1 Engine, the enhanced range of commercial vehicles project an aggressive stance with their new styling and refreshed design.

The vehicles are launched with many first-in-segment features in the commercial vehicle category in the industry. The D-Max Regular and D-Max S-Cab will be available in Splash White and Titanium Silver colours along with the all-new Galena Grey colour. The new D-Max Super Strong would be priced at ₹ 8,38,929/- (ex-showroom, Mumbai). There will be an attractive introductory price for the entire D-Max range for the upcoming festive season (on limited stock).

Updated looks

The refreshed models come packed with added features both on the exterior and interior. The distinctive exterior is more aerodynamic in design. It sports a bolder look with the new grille, bonnet and bumper designs. It is further highlighted by new headlamp design integrated with turn indicators.

As a first-in-segment, Isuzu has equipped both the vehicles with Variable Geometric Turbocharger that allows effective fuel burn. Equipped with an effective set of After-Treatment Devices including LNT (Lean NOx Trap), DPD (Diesel Particular Diffuser) and P-SCR (Passive Selective Catalyst Reduction), the vehicles effectively manage treatment of the exhaust gases and particulate matter. The Isuzu D-Max Regular Cab and S-Cab are the only vehicles in the segment with an electronically controlled EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) system.

Other features

Both the models now come with the MID (Multi-Information Display) cluster with GSI (Gear Shift Indicator) that enables the driver to use the ideal gear in any driving condition ensuring best of the vehicle in terms of torque, fuel management and drivetrain durability.

Taking comfort to a higher level, the D-MAX range has seats that now come with high-quality fabric upholstery. It also has height-adjustable seat belts for occupant comfort and safety. Additionally, again a segment-first, the sliding co-driver seat in the new vehicles adds to the comfort of the co-driver.

ISUZU vehicles are renowned for their tough build quality and the D-Max Regular Cab and S-Cab stay true to this reputation. Both the vehicles are fully loaded with best-in-class occupant safety with front and rear crumple zones, cross-car front beam, door side intrusion, collapsible steering column and underbody steel protection for the drivetrain. Additionally, the new vehicles have BOS (Brake Override System) which cuts power to the engine in case of panic braking (when the brake and accelerator pedals are being depressed at the same time).

With their robust design and unmatched reliability, the Isuzu D-Max and D-Max S-Cab are a perfect combination for those buyers who seek not only performance, but also want a dependable partner willing to go with them on their path to progress. The Isuzu D-Max and D-Max S-Cab vehicles are highly durable and torture-tested for over 40 lakh kms. on various terrain thereby making them, the most preferred partner on the road for the progressive Indian customers.

Official statements

Commenting on the launch of the new vehicles, Mr. Tsuguo Fukumura – Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “The Isuzu D-Max and D-Max S-Cab have always struck a chord with our customers for being vehicles offering the perfect combination of space, strength and performance to steer ahead of the curve in business and in life. We at Isuzu are committed to bring in reliable technology and engineering to the Indian market. Isuzu is globally renowned for making tough, reliable and durable vehicles and the new D-Max and D-Max S-Cab personify these characteristics”.

He further added, “We are happy to introduce many first-in-segment features including, the Variable Geometry Turbocharger, Brake Override System, new Multi-information display with Gear Shift Indicator, electronically controlled EGR and sliding co-driver seat in our vehicles. With so many satisfied customers choosing the Isuzu D-Max and S-Cab, we are sure that they will extend their popularity with the BSVI range as well”.

Mr. Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “Our vehicles are designed to offer the perfect combination of style, power and road presence while also providing excellent comfort and safety. The Indian automotive market is going through a change and we are excited to be present here in these times with our latest offerings. As a responsible brand, we are doing everything to bring a new generation of products faster to the market. We are excited to unveil our refreshed D-Max and D-Max S-Cab which are not only BSVI compliant, but are designed and developed to truly enhance the value proposition for our aspiring customers. The D-Max has been a success story for many in India and we are confident that the D-MAX Super Strong model will be the right partner for success”