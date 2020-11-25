Rolls-Royce Introduces ‘Neon Nights’ Variants Of Dawn, Wraith And Cullinan Black Badge

The last name in luxury on four wheels, Rolls-Royce has introduced ‘Neon Nights’ variants of Dawn, Wraith and Cullinan Black Badge. The vibrant colour palette is inspired by exotic plants and animals. The Bespoke Collective at Goodwood took cues from an Australian green tree frog, a Hawaiian tree flower and an exotic butterfly.

Created initially for clients in the United States, three further iterations of each colour are available for commission worldwide, making a limited run of just four of each colour. Comprising here of Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan Black Badge, each in a different hue, inspiration comes from the natural world.

Wraith Black Badge is finished in Lime Rock Green, a near-luminous hue naturally bestowed on the Australian green tree frog, which Rolls-Royce bespoke paint specialist Sami Coultasfirst encountered on a trip to Tamworth, north of Sydney. The interior is swathed in Scivaro Grey leather, with Lime Rock Green accents in the form of stitching and piping. The striking Eagle Rock Red created for this Dawn Black Badge mimics the flowers of ‘Ōhi‘alehua, an evergreen tree native to Hawaii. The interior is finished in Selby Grey leather with koi Red stitching and piping details.

For Cullinan, the Bespoke Collective looked to an exotic butterfly, Rhetus Periander for inspiration. Known as the Periander metalmark, this species is found across Central and South America; the vibrancy of its wings is faithfully captured in Cullinan’s Mirabeau Blue finish. The Arctic White leather interior detailed in Lime Rock Green provides a dramatic contrast. In all three cars, the Technical Fibre fascia is embellished with a spectacular graphic.

The paint effect provides an intense neon glow and depicts the distortion of artificial light with speed. The Neon Nights cars follow a suite of Black Badges that grabbed headlines at the 2019 Pebble Beach event, which saw Ghost, Wraith and Dawn finished in Bespoke pastel colours. Such was the demand for these cars, the colour palette was embraced and developed, inspiring a new and dynamic colour palette for Black Badge. Just three further examples of each colour will be made available for commission worldwide.