Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gets Two New Colours Under MiY Initiative

Royal Enfield has introduced two new colour variants of its best-selling motorcycle, the Classic 350 – Metallo Silver and Orange Ember. The new variants of the Classic 350 have been conceptualized in bright new hues and designed to evoke a youthful and refreshing motorcycling experience.

The introduction of alloy wheels and tubeless tyres on these variants have added to the style quotient of the machines with enhanced handling experience for riding enthusiasts. The Classic 350 will now be available on the Royal Enfield Make It Yours – MiY – initiative. Customers can now customize and accessorize their motorcycles through the MIY initiative available on all channels, dealerships, website and the RE App.

Enabled via the Royal Enfield App, Website and a 3-D configurator, the Make-It-Yours program was introduced first on the 650 Twin motorcycles and was subsequently made available on the newly launched easy cruiser, Meteor 350. MiY is now available on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 as well. In a phased manner, MiY will be made available across all motorcycles in the Royal Enfield portfolio.

Introduced in 2008, the Royal Enfield Classic is designed on the lines of the J2 and it is a tribute to the retro look of British motorcycles in the post-World War II era. The J2 was the model name for the 1950’s Royal Enfield that sported the, now familiar retro classic styling and was the first to offer what we recognise as conventional swinging arm rear suspension. Powered by Royal Enfield’s 350cc unit construction engine (UCE), retro front & rear mudguards, headlight casing, the fuel tank, the oval toolbox, the exhaust fins, the speedometer dials, the single-seat spring saddle, tail light assembly, and the headlamp cap, all these conform to the native imagery of British motorcycles in the aftermath of World War II.

Like all Royal Enfield motorcycles, the new Classic too can be personalized with a suite of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories, including protective, functional and utility-based accessories, all of which come with a 2-year warranty. The range includes luggage solutions, a wide range of engine guards, touring seats, and classic styling embellishments. The new Classic 350 colourways in Orange Ember and Metallo Silver will be available across stores in India starting November 26, at an attractive price tag of Rs.1,83,164/- (ex-showroom, Delhi & Chennai).