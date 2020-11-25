BattRE And Revos Launch India’s First Low-Cost Peer-To-Peer Charging Solution

The future of e-mobility in India lies in building robust charging infrastructure and increased participation by automakers. However, the problems of the availability, cost of space, electricity, infrastructure & developing a large-scale charge point network in the Indian environment is a challenging task. This has been made possible by BattRE, a tech-driven EV startup, which has launched innovative low-cost RE:charge stations powered by RevOS.

Aiming to be a low-cost charging solution, RE:charge Stations are also a boon for people for an additional income.Thus, setting up a charging station can be a new income source which can be installed anywhere like Home, Office,Kirana Shop etc. The RE:charge station owners would receive the payment directly through UPI. Any electric vehicle user can charge at these stations using their vehicle chargers. They will have to download BattRE app from Play Store, locate the nearest charger, scan QR code on the charger to start charging, and pay using UPI.

Commenting on this launch, Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder of BattRE says, “With the proposed guidelines of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India’s permit to establish private charging stations at residences, work spaces etc, we strongly believe our new offering “RE:charge stations” will help in speeding up the EV ecosystem in India. As an innovative brand, we are providing the users with charging infrastructure and at the same time, offering the station owner an additional income source. This would pave the way for an increasing number of charging stations across the country. We plan to add 500 + number of e-charging stations by next March.”

BattRE is also in the business of manufacturing electric scooters and its latest launch has been the GPSie. The highlight of their new product is a plethora of internet-connected features that will enhance the overall ownership experience for the customers. It’s a sim card based smart technology in which you can simply get connected with the scooter through the smartphone application. The GPSie’s party piece are its connected features which include GPS tracking, geo-fencing, secure park and remote immobilisation, device management, trip reports, and driver behaviour reports. The list doesn’t end there though, you also get additional features such as device status alert, crash alert and speeding alert. The electric scooter packs a host of other features. This includes LED headlamps, digital odometer, keyless ignition, USB charger, regenerative braking, 10-inch wheels with tubeless tyres, 220mm disc brakes and EBS.