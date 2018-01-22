Rohit Shetty Adds A Maserati GranTurismo Sport To His Garage

Another Italian performance luxury car drives into India and this one has landed in the garage of a person who’s famous for creating car-stunts in his movies. Film maker Rohit Shetty, known for his Bollywood hits like Golmaal series and Chennai Express, recently added the luxurious Maserati GranTurismo Sport into his collection. The ‘Filmfare Award for Best Director’ nominee bought the V8 engine powered luxury performance car in the shade of Bianco Eldorado.

Powered by a 4.7-liter V8 engine under the hood, tuned to deliver 453bhp, the Maserati GranTurismo Sport can go from zero to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds before hitting a top speed of 302 kmph.

Additionally, the GT is designed to offer brilliant driving dynamics and the cabin isn’t as cramped as believed to be in other sports coupes. With soft, hand-stitched leathers that adorn the interior, driving this Maserati GranTurismo certainly makes you feel like wearing a chic tailor-made suit in a world of uniforms

Keep an eye on the streets of Mumbai, you might see him driving his newly purchased ride around town very soon.