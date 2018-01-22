VIDEO: KTM RC200 Gets A Extreme Makeover And They Call It The Predator

Here’s a KTM RC200 that no longer looks like any other RC200. In fact, it looks like nothing out there on two-wheels with a registration plate. This particular KTM RC200 has been modified by Eugene Saysay and we stumbled upon this video courtesy YouTube page MotoMahal. The motorcycle, as you can see, has undergone a massive overhaul and it now features a custom light kit and headlamp, and wider tyres. But the biggest modification is the copped rear frame.

The complete list of modifications include:

  • Front Tyre – 140
  • Rear Tyre – 160
  • Tear Drop Headlamps
  • Rear Seat Have Been Cut off and Remodeled
  • Leather Made Hand Grip
  • Fuel Tank Mounted Instrument Console
  • Front Fairing Have been cut off
  • Painted with Black And Gold Colour
  • Aftermarket Tail Light
  • Handlebar Side Mirror
  • Handlebar Mounted Auxiliary Lights
  • Custom Rear Fender

Check out the motorcycle in two videos below (Courtesy : MotoMahal)

Part 1

Part 2

