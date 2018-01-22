VIDEO: KTM RC200 Gets A Extreme Makeover And They Call It The Predator

Here’s a KTM RC200 that no longer looks like any other RC200. In fact, it looks like nothing out there on two-wheels with a registration plate. This particular KTM RC200 has been modified by Eugene Saysay and we stumbled upon this video courtesy YouTube page MotoMahal. The motorcycle, as you can see, has undergone a massive overhaul and it now features a custom light kit and headlamp, and wider tyres. But the biggest modification is the copped rear frame.
The complete list of modifications include:
- Front Tyre – 140
- Rear Tyre – 160
- Tear Drop Headlamps
- Rear Seat Have Been Cut off and Remodeled
- Leather Made Hand Grip
- Fuel Tank Mounted Instrument Console
- Front Fairing Have been cut off
- Painted with Black And Gold Colour
- Aftermarket Tail Light
- Handlebar Side Mirror
- Handlebar Mounted Auxiliary Lights
- Custom Rear Fender
Check out the motorcycle in two videos below (Courtesy : MotoMahal)
Part 1
Part 2