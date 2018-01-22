VIDEO: KTM RC200 Gets A Extreme Makeover And They Call It The Predator

Here’s a KTM RC200 that no longer looks like any other RC200. In fact, it looks like nothing out there on two-wheels with a registration plate. This particular KTM RC200 has been modified by Eugene Saysay and we stumbled upon this video courtesy YouTube page MotoMahal. The motorcycle, as you can see, has undergone a massive overhaul and it now features a custom light kit and headlamp, and wider tyres. But the biggest modification is the copped rear frame.

The complete list of modifications include:

Front Tyre – 140

Rear Tyre – 160

Tear Drop Headlamps

Rear Seat Have Been Cut off and Remodeled

Leather Made Hand Grip

Fuel Tank Mounted Instrument Console

Front Fairing Have been cut off

Painted with Black And Gold Colour

Aftermarket Tail Light

Handlebar Side Mirror

Handlebar Mounted Auxiliary Lights

Custom Rear Fender

Check out the motorcycle in two videos below (Courtesy : MotoMahal)

Part 1

Part 2