Dakar 2018, Stage 14: Hero MotoSports’s Oriol Mena Finishes 7th Overall; Sherco TVS’s Joan Garcia Secures 11th Spot

It was a promising year for Indian factory racing teams, Sherco TVS Rally Factory and Hero MotoSports Team Rally at the 2018 Dakar Rally. Hero MotoSports Team Rally’s Oriol Mena completed the 14th stage in 6th position, and was ranked 7th in the overall competition. Not too far behind, Sherco TVS Rally Factory’s rider Joan Pedrero Garcia secured 10 position in the final stage (14th), completing the competition in 11th spot overall.

Oriol Mena (Comp No: 61) said, “I am really happy with my results. I enjoyed the Dakar a lot. The last stage felt the longest, as I approached the finish line. But I am now at the finish line and also having won in the rookie class, I feel elated. It’s a real good result and what can I say, dreams do come true.”

Meanwhile, CS Santosh became the first and the only Indian rider to have finished the Dakar Rally thrice. He also achieved his best performance ever, finishing the Rally at 35th position.

Joan Pedrero Garcia’s team mates and Sherco TVS Rally Factory riders, Adrien Metge and KP Aravind crashed out in Stage 2 and Stage 5 respectively.

Final Stage 14 Classifications

1. Kevin Benavides Monster Energy Honda Honda 01hr 26m 41s

2. Toby Price Redbull KTM Racing KTM +54s

3. Antoine Meo RedBull KTM Racing KTM +02m 49s

4. Daniel Carreras Oliveras Himoinsa Racing KTM +03m 25s

5. Johnny Aubert Gas Gas Racing Gas Gas Rally Replica +04m 19s

6. Oriol Mena Hero MotoSports Team Rally Hero MotoSports +05m 01s

7. Gerard Guell Farres Himoinsa Racing KTM +05m 23s

8. Walkner Matthias RedBull KTM Racing KTM +05m 38s

9. Ignacio Jose Florimo Cornejo Monster Energy Honda Honda +07m 57s

10. Juan Garcia Pedrero Sherco TVS Rally Factory Sherco TVS +10m 53s

32. C.S. Santosh Hero MotoSports Team Rally Hero MotoSports +18m 40s

Overall Final Classifications after Stage 14