TVS Apache RTR 165 RP Gets Sold Out!

From under the race wing of TVS, the Apache RTR 165 RP became the first TVS to get the Race Performance badge. However, TVS launched it in extremely limited numbers at ₹1.45 lakh. Limited to just 200 units, the Apache 165 RP is already sold out! What’s more surprising is the fact that the bike got sold out even before the deliveries commenced. So what exactly makes the Apache 165 RP so special? Let’s find out!

What’s new?

This bike is all about performance and is born of the racing lineage. It is the most powerful machine in its category. The TVS Apache RTR 165 RP motorcycle gets an advanced 164.9 cc single-cylinder 4 valve engine that churns out 19.2 PS at 10,000 RPM and 14.2 Nm torque at 8,750 RPM. All this power is achieved thanks to a new cylinder head that increases intake by 35 percent, 15 percent bigger valves, a revised bore stroke ratio of 1.37, and a new dome piston for a higher compression ratio.

The engine is mated to a 5-speed super-slick gearbox that offers a precise and powerful riding experience. The new bike is also equipped with Race Performance parts that include; a Race-Tuned slipper clutch, adjustable clutch and brake levers, rear radial tire, brass coated drive chain and sprocket, and a 240mm rear disc. The design also gets some new elements like the TVS Racing Decals, Customized stickers, Red alloy wheels, and functional changes like a new headlamp assembly where the signature Front Position lamp (FPL) simultaneously functions with low and high beam operations.

TVS Apache RTR 160 Vs RTR 165 RP: What’s The Difference?

The Apache RTR 165 RP is priced at ₹1.45 Lakhs whereas the standard Apache 1604v is priced at ₹1.15 lakhs. TVS Apache 160 4V draws power from a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine, churns out 17.63 PS of peak power @9250 and 14.73 Nm torque of peak torque @7250 with 3 riding modes like sports urban and rain.

Whereas the Race Performance gets a 164.9 cc single-cylinder 4 valve engine that churns out 19.2 PS at 10,000rpm and 14.2 Nm torque at 8,750 rpm. All this power is achieved thanks to a new cylinder head that increases intake by 35 percent, 15 percent bigger valves, a revised bore stroke ratio of 1.37, and a new dome piston for a higher compression ratio. The Race Performance version of Apache gets a Race-Tuned slipper clutch, adjustable clutch, and brake levers while on the other hand, the Apache 160 4V gets a normal clutch for better road use.

