Revolt Receives An ‘Electrifying’ Response; RV400 Sold Out In Just 2 Hours!

Shortly after announcing a major price cut after the revised FAME-II subsidies, Revolt announced the re-opening of bookings for its electric motorcycles across the 6 operational cities from June 18th. And now, the company has announced that they have closed booking of its flagship model RV 400 within two hours of resuming it on Friday, citing an ‘electrifying’ response.

More details

Revolt, which reduced the price of RV 400 by a steep ₹28,201 on Thursday, also said it would start deliveries of the already-booked bikes from September onwards.

Revolt claims it managed to sell Rs 50 crore worth of RV400s within as little as 120 minutes flat! Following the brilliant response, the EV manufacturer shut the booking portal, and as of now, it stays closed. Sticking to its promise of delivering more bikes to its customers and shortening the gap between booking date and delivery, Revolt has been vigorously working towards increasing the production capacities which will ensure the customers do not have to wait for their Revolt motorcycles for long post making their bookings. Revolt has a completely contactless online booking system.

Specs

The RV400 is powered by a 3.24 KWh Lithium-Ion battery that generates 72V of power and comes with a maximum range of 150 kms on a single charge giving it a top speed of 85 km/hr. It pairs with the MyRevolt App which offers a host of features including Trip Monitor, Geo-Fencing, Locate your bike, Change Sounds from the 4 preset available, finds Switch Stations to swap the battery when running low and host of other features.

The Revolt RV400 has a ground clearance of 215 mm and the portable battery can be fully charged (0-100%) in 4.5 hours consuming around 3 units of electricity either on-board if one has an electric socket on the ground floor/garage or can be easily taken out and charged at home thru a 15 Ampere socket using the charger provided with the motorcycle.

Official statement

“RattanIndia-Revolt got an electrifying response on the reopening of bookings of RV400 earlier Friday. The demand for their flagship model went over the roof, leading the company to shut down bookings in less than 2 hours of them going live on their website,” Revolt said in a statement.

“There has always been a huge demand for RV400, and today’s response from buyers from the six operational cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, who had been waiting eagerly to book their Revolt motorcycle was no different,” the company stated.