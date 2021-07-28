Revolt Motors To Replace RV300 With A New, More Affordable Electric Motorcycle Named ‘RV1’

Revolt Motors has been witnessing huge demand lately. While we do have a wide variety of electric scooters available in the market, electric motorcycles are still not found in great numbers. Revolt currently offers two electric motorcycles in the Indian market: RV400 and RV300. And now, the company has revealed that it is going to launch an entry-level motorcycle named RV1 that will replace the RV300. It is being reported that this new model will arrive in the market early in 2022.

For the uninitiated, the RV300 is the lower-spec version of the RV400 and hasn’t been on sale for quite some time now. On the other hand, the RV400 is also available through flash sales only. The company’s RV 400 e-bikes were sold out within minutes of the opening of the second round of bookings in mid-July. Similarly, its e-bikes got sold out in two hours when the first round of bookings was open in June.

The announcement regarding the RV1 was made by Anjali Rattan, promoter of RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors. The RV1 will be priced lower than the RV300 and its main aim would be to make electric motorcycles more affordable. It is going to be a 100 per cent locally-built model from the company at its manufacturing plant in Manesar, Haryana. Rattan further said that Revolt Motors has been witnessing a huge demand for its e-bikes and the company aims to produce five lakh units per annum in the next five years.

The RV300 gets a smaller 1.5 KW electric hub motor and its batteries provide a maximum range of around 180 kilometres on a single charge, along with a top speed of 65 kmph. The bike also gets a conventional body and looks more like its elder sibling, the RV400. The other simple yet modern features include a set of LED Headlamps and Taillamps, rear seat grab rails and streetfighter styling. The RV1 might be a replacement for the RV300 but it is being assumed that it is going to be an all-new model. We can expect Revolt Motors to deploy some cost cutting measures to bring its cost down. However, it will be high on practicality and should provide a good substitute to the 125-150cc motorcycles available in the country today.