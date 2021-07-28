The McLaren 765LT Spider- The Most Powerful Mclaren Spider Ever

Mclaren has unveiled its fastest hardtop supercar ever- the 765lt spider. The 765 LT is a track-focused longtail version of the 720S. Its carbon retractable hardtop can be raised and lowered in just 11 seconds up to speeds of 50km/h. The 765LT is said to provide more headroom than the coupe even with the top up. The 765LT has received some changes over the standard fixed roof 765LT. Let’s take a look at these changes.

What’s new?

It is around 80kgs lighter than the 720s spider and 49kg heavier than the 765LT coupe at 1388kg. The standard titanium exhaust helps in keeping the weight down. The 765LT spider is powered by McLaren’s M840T twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 that makes 755 hp and 800 nm of torque paired with a 7 speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. McLaren says the Spider will reach 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, the same as the coupe.

It can do a quarter mile in 10 seconds and top speed is rated at 328km/h. Being a longtail, the car’s extra length over the 720S actually comes from an extended front splitter as opposed to a stretched rear. The splitter adds 57 mm to the overall length. McLaren also increased the track width at the front by 6 mm and lowered the front ride height by 5 mm. It also gets a unique aerodynamic package with new side skirts, rear diffuser and a large rear wing. The hydraulic suspension has been retuned which is similar to the Senna and the Speedtail.

The carbon ceramic rotors are paired with rotors borrowed from the Mclaren Senna track car. It also features Formula one style cooling ducts to keep it from overheating. The 10 spoke alloys wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Trofeo Rs as standard. McLaren replaced some dash and center console elements with lighter carbon fiber units. The automaker also left the carbon fiber floor exposed and deleted things like the air-conditioning and audio systems, though these can be added back should the buyer desire. Mclaren is going to build just 765 units for the 765LT spider worldwide which is similar to the production run of the 765LT coupe. The prices start at $382,500.