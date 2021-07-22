Ola Electric Scooter To Be Offered With The Widest Colour Palette In Its Class!

Ola Electric is working tirelessly in building the hype around its first electric scooter. We already know some of the key details about the electric scooter, including its expected range, keyless access and huge under-seat storage. A few days back, a set of spy shots revealed that the electric scooter will be offered in a wide variety of colours but now, Ola Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has made it official that their first electric scooter will be offered with the widest colour palette for a scooter.

Bhavish Aggarwal took it to twitter to announce the same. Ola Electric Scooter will be offered in 10 colours and they are quite quirky to look at!

A revolution in ten colours, just like you asked! What’s your colour? I wanna know! Reserve now at https://t.co/lzUzbWbFl7#JoinTheRevolution @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/rGrApLv4yk — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 22, 2021

While the exact names of the colours will be announced at the imminent launch, there will be choices in matte and gloss shades from options in blue and black, the vibrant hues of red, pink and yellow, as well as white and silver.

Once launched, the Ola Electric Scooter will go head-on against the Ather 450X. The Ather 450X is one remarkable electric scooter and when it comes to looks, it is one of the sportiest looking scooters available in the Indian market today. Ola is banking heavily on the understated yet quirky design of their electric scooter and we have to admit, it does look great in all these vibrant colours!

Ola Electric opened the reservation for its electric scooter in the evening of July 15th. The Ola Scooter can be reserved for ₹499 via olaelectric.com. The company is seeing unprecedented demand from customers who continue to throng the website to book the scooter in record numbers. Ola recently announced that its electric scooter received a record-breaking 100,000 reservations within the first 24 hours, making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world.

The Ola Scooter will be made in India for the world, to be manufactured at the company’s state-of-the-art Futurefactory, the world’s largest, most advanced and greenest two-wheeler factory, being built in Tamil Nadu. The first phase of the Ola Futurefactory is nearing completion and will be operationalised soon, while the full capacity of 10 million vehicles per annum will be built by next year.

There are multiple reasons behind Ola Scooter’s popularity. Ola Electric has been working tirelessly in building the hype around their first electric offering and going by the huge number of reservations, their efforts are paying off. The reservation amount is set at a measly amount of INR 499 and that too, is refundable! And then there’s the growing popularity of electric vehicles. It is further being fueled by the government who is making sure that they become more affordable with each passing day.