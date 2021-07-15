Revolt Motors To Re-open Bookings For The RV400 Starting Today!

When Revolt Motors previously opened the booking window for the RV400, it had to stop the booking after two hours because of the bumper response. If you are eyeing to buy the Revolt RV400, especially after the massive price reduction, the time is now. As the company has opened the bookings for the electric bike once again! Revolt Motors has recently reduced the price of the bike by up to Rs 28,000, thanks to the subsidy offered by the Indian government under the FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Strong) Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India) scheme.

More details

With the latest price cut, Revolt RV400 is now retailing at Rs Rs 90,799 (ex-showroom). Earlier its ex-showroom price in Delhi was Rs 1,18,999. Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad, the bike is now retailing at Rs 87,000.

You can book your Revolt RV400 via its official website. The online bookings will re-open from 12 noon on July 15. However, the RV400 is currently being sold in only 6 cities, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. However, registered users will be able to place their bookings starting at 11 Am.

Specs

The RV400 is powered by a 3.24 KWh Lithium-Ion battery that generates 72V of power and comes with a maximum range of 150 kms on a single charge giving it a top speed of 85 km/hr. It pairs with the MyRevolt App which offers a host of features including Trip Monitor, Geo-Fencing, Locate your bike, Change Sounds from the 4 preset available, finds Switch Stations to swap the battery when running low and a host of other features.

The Revolt RV400 has a ground clearance of 215 mm and the portable battery can be fully charged (0-100%) in 4.5 hours consuming around 3 units of electricity either on-board if one has an electric socket on the ground floor/garage or can be easily taken out and charged at home thru a 15 Ampere socket using the charger provided with the motorcycle.