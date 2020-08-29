Revolt Launches Its Retail Operations In Mumbai

We previously reported that Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd is all geared up to set up retail operations in Mumbai. Today, Revolt announced the same and will be selling their offerings in Mumbai as well. With a huge consumer demand from all over the country and after setting a benchmark in cities like Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, the company is all set to offer its services in Mumbai. The Delhi-based electric motorcycle startup offers two models, the RV300 and the RV400.

More details

Both the motorcycles will now be available in Mumbai with its first Hub in Andheri (West) location. The Revolt RV400 is available at INR 3,999 per month (for 38 months plus INR 3,999 as one-time booking amount on the website) and the RV300 at INR 2,999 per month (for 36 months plus INR 2,999 as one-time booking amount on the website).

Speaking at the launch, Rahul Sharma, Founder, Revolt Intellicorp Pvt. Ltd, said, “We would like to thank our customers for their trust in us and patiently waiting to experience the RV400. While the COVID19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown affected the delivery timelines for some time, we are now sailing smoothly towards achieving our targets as much as we can, adhering to the norms set by the Govt on production. We are hoping to achieve some form of normalcy and are working towards taking the next set of orders from our new hub in Mumbai.”

“We are excited and overwhelmed to be able to cater to our customers demand in the city and are confident that Revolt RV400 will prove to be a landmark product to cater to emerging customer needs which is complemented by enhanced performance and stylish design.” He further added.

Initial plans

Post their initial launch, the company slowly expanded to other cities including Ahmedabad, Chennai and Hyderabad. Now that they have started their retail operations in Mumbai as well, it will certainly help in boosting Revolt’s sales figures. Revolt had previously planned to enter Mumbai sometime in April 2020. However, these plans had to obviously be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which put the entire country under lockdown and shut down all operations and businesses.

Specifications

The RV400 is powered by a 3.24 KWh Lithium-Ion battery that generates 72V of power and comes with a maximum range of 150 kms on a single charge giving it a top speed of 85 km/hr. It pairs with the MyRevolt App which offers a host of features including Trip Monitor, Geo-Fencing, Locate your bike, Change Sounds from the 4 preset available, finds Switch Stations to swap the battery when running low and host of other features. The Revolt RV400 has a ground clearance of 215 mm and the portable battery can be fully charged (0-100%) in 4.5 hours consuming around 3 units of electricity either on-board if one has an electric socket on the ground floor/garage or can be easily taken out and charged at home through a 15 Ampere socket using the charger provided with the motorcycle.

The Revolt RV300 comes powered by a 1.5kWh electric motor paired with a 2.7kW lithium-ion battery pack. The electric powertrain is said to offer the motorcycle a top speed of 65km/h and is capable of doing 120km on a single charge.