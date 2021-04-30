MG Motor India And Devnandan Gases Pvt. Ltd. Achieve 15 Percent Growth In Medical Oxygen Production

Since MG Motor India and Moksi-based Devnandan Gases Pvt. Ltd. joined hands to increase the production of medical oxygen; within a span of one week they have achieved 15.2% increase in production volume. Here are some interesting stats:

Average daily production of oxygen increased from 6056 to 6979 m3. (923m3 – 15.2% increase in production volume)

923 m3 increased production accounts to additional 132 oxygen cylinders of 7m3 capacity.

Average hourly production increase from 36 cylinders to 41 cylinders (5 additional cylinders per hour)

More details

Devnandan Gases Pvt Ltd. is one of the key medical oxygen gas producers of Vadodara. MG Motor India is focused on assisting the overall oxygen gas production.

It will address specific areas of the manufacturing process such as infrastructure expansion and the elimination of major losses with lean principles. This will help in increasing the production capacity by 25% in the next two weeks with the vision of increasing it further to 50% in the near future.

“We just got started Vijay Bhai. I am happy that MG team was helpful in increasing 15% Oxygen output in few days of collaboration. Hope to do more soon!” twitted Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India.

About MG SEWA

MG SEWA is an umbrella platform to serve immediate communities with whom the company interacts, especially in Vadodara, Halol, and Gurgaon. Under the Program, the carmaker started supporting the education of girl students in 2019. Other initiatives under MG SEWA include Skill Development of women, Youth Education, Supporting Healthcare workers etc.