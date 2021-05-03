2021 Kia Sonet Launched At INR 6.79 Lakh

Kia amplified its assault in the compact SUV space with its Sonet last year during the festive season and as expected, the Sonet has turned out to be a runaway success for the Korean carmaker. Without falling behind in the competition, Sonet has received an update for MY2021. Prices for the 2021 Kia Sonet start from Rs 6.79 lakh and go up to Rs 13.25 lakh. For MY2021, the Sonet has received new features, a rejigged lineup and Kia’s new logo.

More details

The new Sonet has already started reaching dealerships and has been spied as well. We can expect the deliveries to commence soon.

New features and variants

Like we mentioned earlier, the Sonet has received a set of new features along with new variants as well. The trims levels now include two new variants These are the higher-spec HTX variant with either the 1.0-litre turbo and 7DCT or a diesel auto with the higher output VGT. Safety features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA) and Hill Assist Control (HAC) are now brought to the lower variants in the Sonet as well as the Seltos.

In addition, multiple drive modes and traction modes are now available in the high-spec variants of the five-seater. The newly added paddle-shifter from the Seltos also make their way here. These are available on these new variants as well as on the GTX+ 7DCT and HTX AT. The South Korean auto major says the refreshed Sonet’s paddle shifters will help in quick gear shifts to enable “sportier and more responsive driving experience”.

As for the features list, the compact SUV gains segment-first rear door sunshade curtains and voice command for sunroof open and close functions.

Specs

Engine options include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor which churns out 82bhp/114Nm. There is also a 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill on offer which churns out 118bhp/172Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel will also be part of the Sonet’s powertrain options and it churns out 99bhp/240Nm. Transmission duties are carried out by a wide range of options which include a 5-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, a 7-speed DCT as well as a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) like in the Venue.

Pricing