Renault Triber MUV Test Mule Captured In A Video

Renault is set to enter the MPV segment in our market with the all-new Triber. Calling it India’s first super spacious, ultra modular MPV, the Triber is scheduled to launch in the month of July, 2019. This car has the potential to bring Renault back in the Indian market just like the Kwid did when it was launched back in the days. Built on a new platform, this vehicle will be made as spacious as possible, while being compact on the outside. Ahead of its unveiling in the near future, this MPV has been spotted out testing on public roads on the lovely roads of Ooty, have a look.

To be placed in between the Datsun Go+ and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the Triber in this video is covered in a camouflage wrap. On the sides of the car, we see a canoe, which highlights the adventure spirit of the car. The video showcases the rather compact dimensions on the inside, and seems much smaller than the Ertiga in this video. However, the height of the vehicle seems to be pretty high, which would translate to more space in the cabin. The rear glass is slightly raked and if you notice, the tailgate opens at a low height, which should make loading and unloading of luggage, easy. Other details of the design are hidden by the strategically placed camouflage wrap.

From what we know till now, the Renault Triber will come with LED DRLs in the front and the ability to remove and adjust the seats in multiple ways. Under the bonnet, expect the Triber to use the same 1-litre, 3-pot motor as the Kwid but in a different stage of tune to pull the larger vehicle. As it is with all new vehicles in the market today, the Triber too will be offered with airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders and a high-speed alert as standard across all variants. Expected to be priced between INR 5 to INR 8 Lakh, here is the video showcasing the test mule, uploaded by Raja Sundaram, have a look.