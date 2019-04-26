Baleno-based Toyota Glanza Teaser Leaked Online

Toyota had recently announced its new partnership venture with Maruti Suzuki, and as a part of that agreement, the two Japanese automotive giants will share their R&D for hybrid technology, along with a few cars too. Until last week, the name of the Baleno based hatchback from Toyota was not revealed, and the car was codenamed A11. But now a new Toyota teaser has surfaced online which confirms the name of the new hatch as the Toyota Glanza.

In the teaser, the Glanza can be seen with a new set of diamond-cut alloys, with the Toyota badge at the centre of the rim. In the video, the Glanza looks pretty similar to the Baleno, which means the rear end of the car doesn’t get many cosmetic changes, while the front end of the car is yet to be shown. The Glanza will most likely share the overall look of the 2019 Baleno and will only get slight tweaks in the front grille to place the new Toyota badge. Have a look at the new Toyota Glanza teaser here:

Mechanically, the Toyota Glanza is likely to be equipped with a petrol engine and will be mated to a manual gearbox, while the automatic transmission might be launched a bit later. The exact specifications of this car have not been revealed yet, but it seems that the Glanza’s engine options might remain identical to the Suzuki Baleno. The Glanza might offer 2 petrol engines, a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 83 HP and 115 Nm of torque, and a 3-cylinder, 1-litre turbo-petrol engine pumping about 100 HP and 150 Nm of torque or the new 1.2-litre dual-jet hybrid petrol engine which is also BS VI compliant.

The Toyota Glanza is the first model of the Toyota-Suzuki partnership deal, and a rebadged version of the Vitara Brezza is said to follow soon after. When launched, the Toyota Glanza will rival its identical twin, the Baleno and the other premium hatchbacks in the segment such as the Honda Jazz, Hyundai Elite i20 and the upcoming Tata Altroz. The official price for the new Toyota Glanza is yet to be revealed, but it’s expected to be priced very close to the Baleno and other rivals.