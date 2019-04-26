Hero MotoCorp XPulse Series Launch Date Revealed

Hero MotoCorp had unveiled the XPulse 200 at the Auto Expo 2018. Back then the launch was delayed due to some reasons. Now, the brand has finally confirmed the launch of the XPulse Adventure Series on the 1st of May. This new adventure-touring segment in Hero will offer two variants, the XPulse 200 and the XPulse 200T. The XPulse 200 is a serious adventure tourer while the Xpulse 200T is a simple touring motorcycle. Hero might also launch a third bike, which is the recently spied, fully-faired version based on the Xtreme 200R, or an updated version of the Karizma.

The XPulse 200 gets a spherical full LED headlight, a tall front fender, a windscreen, dual-tone knuckle guards along with a large front wheel. The ride related data will be displayed on the fully-digital instrument console. The instrument console will feature a digital tachometer on the top, a gear indicator on the left corner while the speedometer will be in the centre. The bike will get grippy off-road tyres and higher suspension set-up, most probably 21-inch rubber up front, with 190 mm of fork travel. The XPulse 200T will get the same design as the XPulse 200, but will be a more street friendly bike, and will get street-spec tyres on 17-inch wheels.

Mechanically, the XPulse might get the same 200cc fuel injected, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine as the Xtreme 200R which can produce 18.4 PS of power and 17.1 Nm of torque. The engine is well protected by the bash-plate, while a pair of crash guards on the sides also protect the bodywork in case of a fall. However, the XPulse 200T might use the same engine setup to be smooth on the road. Both the bikes will also be equipped with a single-channel ABS as standard, to comply with the new government norms.

Also Read: Hero Electric Optima Review – A Practical Alternative To Conventional Scooters?

Hero MotoCorp aims to launch the XPulse 200 and XPulse 200T in the 1-1.2 lakh range (ex-showroom). When launched, these bikes will be the most affordable adventure-tourers in the market and will rival the Royal Enfield Himalayan, in terms of affordability. The exact details will be available after the launch, stay tuned!