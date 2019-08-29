Renault Triber Accessories Listed On The Official Website

The newly launched Triber 7-seater from Renault comes with huge space and a rather attractive price tag. This sub-4-metre 7-seater is now on sale across all Renault dealerships in the country. The French carmaker is now also offering a number of accessories along with the Triber, which would allow customers to add a personal touch to their brand new vehicle. These accessories are offered for both the exterior and interior of the car and the list of options is huge. Renault is also offering various combinations of these accessories as packs for added convenience for customers. Do read ahead to find out more.

Starting with the exterior, the Triber can be equipped with alloy wheels, alloy wheel inserts, body graphics, wind deflector, roof carrier, bumper corner protector, bodyside cladding, rear bumper cladding, fender cladding and a number of chrome garnishes. Features like ambient lighting, illuminated logo, illuminated gear knob, ORVM blinker, puddle lamp and illuminated scuff plate are listed in the ‘Electrical Accessories’ section. For the interior, Renault will offer a variety of mats, IRVM Back cover, a variety of seat covers, chrome contours and some more. Many of these accessories have been combined by Renault to create accessory packs like the SUV pack, the chrome pack, the essential pack and the urban pack.

Launched from a starting price of INR 4.95 Lakh, the Triber is available in a total of four variants – RxE, RxL, RxT and RxZ. This car comes with a rather underwhelming 1-litre, naturally-aspirated, 3 pot, petrol engine which can also be found in the bonnet of the Kwid. This engine is tuned to generate 72 hp of peak power and 92 Nm of torque. Paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, ARAI rates the Triber at 20 kmpl. Moreover, Renault will also offer basic safety features like ABS, dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, and three-point seatbelts for all rows as standard across all trim levels of the car. Other noteworthy features of the Triber include an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, an all-digital instrument cluster, AC vents for all three rows, a cooled armrest box, keyless entry, push-button start/stop and some more. Stay tuned for an in-depth review of this car, coming your way soon.