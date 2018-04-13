Renault Summer Camp Scheduled From April 16 to April 22

Renault India has announced the commencement of a nationwide after-sales service initiative, ‘Renault Summer Camp’. The service camp will be conducted across all Renault Service facilities across India from April 16 – April 22, 2018.

The primary objective of organizing the service camp is to ensure optimal performance of the cars. Trained service technicians would be dedicated to provide utmost care and expert attention that is needed for the vehicles. The Renault Summer camp will offer a comprehensive car check-up including free car top wash for Renault owners as per the guidelines stipulated by Renault India.

As part of the Renault Summer Camp, Renault India customers can also avail up to 50% discount on select Accessories, 15% attractive discount offers on select spare parts, labour charges and other value added services. Renault India will also provide 10% discount on ‘Renault Secure’, which covers Extended Warranty and Road Side Assistance. In addition, there would be a special price on ‘Renault Assured’ to facilitate the customers with insurance renewal solutions.

In addition to the comprehensive car check-up facilities along with a host of other value-added benefits like special offer on tyres (select brand), several fun-filled activities will be organized for customers with assured gifts, making it an exciting and cherishing experience for the customers. All these novel after-sales, initiatives of Renault are testimonies of providing utmost customer satisfaction.