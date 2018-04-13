New Tata Ace Gold Launched In India; Prices Start At INR 3.75 Lakh

Tata Motors has announced the launch of the new Ace Gold – The original ‘Chotta Haathi’. Based on extensive research and popular customer demand, the Tata Ace Gold has been launched at INR 3.75 lakhs and will be available in arctic white colour. The mini truck will be available for sale across Tata Motors authorized dealerships. The Tata Ace Gold offers bundle of value added services to the customers:

Tata Alert – A 24 X 7 breakdown assistance program with time commitment

Tata Delight – a loyalty program which offers a host of benefits such as free insurance, loyalty point redemption, etc.

Tata Zippy – a time bound repair commitment

Tata Kavach – a time bound accident repair promise

Launched in 2005, Tata Ace has been designed and developed for enhancing customer experience and maximizing revenues of the transport operators. The Ace platform has produced about 15 offerings, based on Engine type, engine power & body configurations; comprising brands such as the Ace, Zip, Mega, and Mint for SCV cargo and Magic, Mantra and Iris for passenger movement in rural and urban areas.

Tata Motors has deployed workshops across all zones to address the increasing demands of the customers. Expanding deep inroads across the country, Tata Motors currently has over 1,800 service points and a workshop on an average at every 62 Km.