New Promo Film for VW Passat Highlights its Supreme Luxury

One of the contenders in the premium executive sedan segment in India, the Volkswagen Passat has been given a new TVC that will be aired on television, the internet and even movie theatres. A luxurious combination of style and performance, the Passat is offered with a tried and tested 2-litre oil burner engine. Generating 175 hp and 350 Nm of maximum torque, the engine is mated to a 6-speed DSG, one of the best automatic gearboxes out there in the market. Based on the MQB platform, which also is found underneath many other VW and VW group vehicles, the Passat gets a new introductory price starting from INR 25.99 Lakh.

Filmed at the serene location of Ladakh, the beautiful terrain and views from the TVC will leave you awestruck. Volkswagen let the experienced folks from DDB Mudra Group take care of the creation of this new TVC. The TVC begins with a local native playing his musical instrument by the campfire when he’s suddenly mesmerized by the sound of an approaching four-wheeler. Capturing the surrounding beauty, the Passat cruises along the remote, tough and gruelling terrain of the Himalayas. While the Passat impeccably showcases its handling all through the drive, the mysterious individual meets disapproving stares from passersby.

Speaking on the launch of the brand new TVC, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars says, “The Volkswagen Passat is an exceptionally iconic car known globally for its sheer design, performance and superior safety. Equipped with path-breaking technologies and innovative vehicle assistance system, the Passat is a carline you cannot give up. Rightly showcasing this sentiment, DDB Mudra has created an unexpected visual of a prospective Passat owner.”

Added Shagun Seda, Executive Creative Director, DDB Mudra Group, “How do you break the conventions of luxury car advertising without really breaking them? Add an unconventional twist. The Passat is the perfect example of effortless luxury. It makes a statement without shouting. We stayed true to the Brand’s style of communication by telling a simple and human story with a playful wink at the end.”