Renault Launches RXT (O) Variant Of the Kiger To Commemorate Its 10th Anniversary In India

Renault has completed 10 years of business in India, and they have something special planned to commemorate the event. They’re introducing a new RXT (O) variation of their Kiger SUV, as well as a number of incentives for current and prospective consumers in the country. The new Kiger variant will be available for booking starting August 6. The new Kiger RXT(O) trim has been priced at Rs 7.37 lakh for the manual version and Rs 7.87 lakh for the automatic version, both prices ex-showroom, Delhi.

About the RXT (O) variant

The new Renault Kiger RXT(O) variant will be made available with a 1-litre engine with both manual and automatic transmission options.

The new variant will get some premium upgrades borrowed from the RXZ variant such as Tri-octa LED Pure Vision headlamps and 40.64-cm Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels at a comparatively affordable price point. Other features in the Kiger RXT(O) variant include a PM2.5 Advanced Atmospheric air filter that purifies the cabin air. The cabin gets a wireless smartphone replication function that enables passengers to connect their smartphones to the 20.32-cm Display Link Floating Touchscreen.

Celebratory Offers

As part of its celebratory offers, Renault has announced the ‘Freedom Carnival’ from August 6-15 across the country except in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, and Kerala. The carmaker has launched separate festive offers for these states with maximum benefits of up to ₹90,000 as the demand during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chathurthi and Onam in these states are high.

Under the ‘Freedom Carnival’, customers who book Renault cars during the time frame will be offered additional benefits apart from other offers being extended in August. Apart from cash offers and exchange bonuses, the company has also announced the ‘Buy Now, Pay in 2022’ scheme on the purchase of Kwid, Triber, and Kiger. Under this scheme, customers can opt to purchase a Renault vehicle now and start paying EMIs after six months.

Renault has said that it has earned more than 7 lakh customers in the country during the decade and as a mark of gratitude, it has announced loyalty benefits for existing customers. Apart from these, the carmaker has rolled out separate offers for its corporate and rural customers. Further, Renault’s vehicle scrappage program – ReLIVE – allows customers to exchange their End of Life vehicles with new Renault cars along with additional scrappage benefits.

Renault’s journey has been tremendous in India and offering such benefits would help with their future endeavours as well. Congratulations Renault India for completing 10 years.