BMW Takes The Wraps Off Its First Electric Safety Car – i4 M50

BMW’s M division has given us some of the best driving vehicles, be it the M50 competition or M8 Coupe. The M series cars are high-performance-oriented and give immense driving pleasure behind the wheel. As the world is transitioning from petrol-powered to electric, BMW M has unveiled its first fully electric Safety Car, in the form of the i4 M50. The BMW i4 M50 electric Safety Car will be used for the FIM Enel Moto E World Cup, replacing the BMW i8 hybrid. The electric Safety Car will mark its debut at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg during the Motorcycle Grand Prix of Austria, which is scheduled to be held on August 15.

What is it?

The M50 is the performance variant of the BMW i4 and also the first electric car from the brand’s M division. BMW has already announced that the market launch of the BMW i4 M50 will take place in November 2021.

Design

The BMW i4 M50 Safety Car will come with all the features and equipment as regulated by MotoGP. This includes the light bar on the roof, additional lights inside the kidney grille, a redesigned livery, a Matte Grey paint with fluorescent green graphics, along with other accents finished in the signature M colours. The electric Safety Car will also feature the ‘Born Electric in M Town’ phrase on the front fender, along with the sponsor decals all around the car.

Electric Motor

The BMW i4 M50 electric Safety Car will be powered by two electric motors, combined with an 83.9 kWh battery pack. The electric powertrain produces 536 BHP and up to 795 Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels, allowing the car to accelerate from 0 – 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. BMW also claims that the i4 M50 will provide a range of around 510 km on a single charge (WLTP cycle).

Markus Flasch, BMW M CEO, has said that while the production version of the four-door Gran Coupé will hit the market later this year, the car will make its global debut at the racetrack later this month. “There could not be a more appropriate safety car for MotoE than the BMW i4 M50 – pure performance, fully-electric. We are looking forward to the premiere in Spielberg,” he further added.