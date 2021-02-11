Renault Kiger Now Has A Launch Date!

The Kiger sub-compact SUV will mark Renault’s entry in the highly competitive sub-compact SUV segment. The company recently commenced the mass production of its brand new compact SUV Renault Kiger at its manufacturing facility in Chennai. Dispatches have also started to Renault’s network of more than 500 dealerships across India. Renault Kiger is the latest in the line of revolutionary products to be first launched in India, followed by other markets. And now, it has been made official that Renault is officially going to launch the Kiger in India on 15th February.

More details

With the launch of the Kiger, it will join the likes of Duster, Kwid and the Triber in Renault’s portfolio for India.

Talking about the Kiger, it seemingly looks like a beefed-up Kwid on steroids. It gets a chrome grille with signature Renault elements and is flanked by LED DRLs on either side. It features a split headlamp setup like the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector. It gets LED projector on either side of the bumper and the bumper houses the central air dam. It gets some sharp lines on the bonnet and the Kiger has a ground clearance of 205mm.

The wheelbase is 2500mm long and it has a boot carrying capacity of 405 litres. It glides on 16” wheels which are blacked out and diamond cut in higher trims. It gets black body claddings on the sides. The rear features a spoiler and a similar-looking crease below the glass area. It gets a pair of inverted C shaped taillights which are extended at the top. It also gets a black bumper with silver-coloured skid plates.

On the inside, it gets a 7” instrument cluster. It gets an 8” touch infotainment system with android auto and apple car play along with steering mounted controls. It gets wireless charging, climate control, various drive modes ambient lighting and a particulate filter.

Under the hood, the Kiger will get the option of the Triber’s 72PS 1.0-litre petrol engine and a new 100PS HRA0 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The naturally aspirated unit comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an AMT. The turbo-petrol engine, on the other hand, gets a CVT in addition to the 5-speed manual transmission.