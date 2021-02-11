Maruti Suzuki Clocks 1.31 Million Units In Sales In Five Years

Continuously setting new benchmarks in car buying experience, Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail network Nexa enhanced its contribution to Maruti Suzuki total sales. Maruti Suzuki Nexa has dominated the market with over 1.3 million customers in over 5 years of its launch.

Official statement

Speaking on the success, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “NEXA, driven by the philosophy of ‘Create.Inspire’ was launched in 2015 to offer premium automotive retail experience to Indian customers through a world of ingenious innovation, exclusivity and inspiring experiences. We are proud to announce that NEXA continues to maintain its leading position as the 3rd largest automobile brand in India.

He added, “It helped us attract new set of customers who were earlier not considering us. This is evident from the fact that pre-determined buyers for NEXA cars have increased from 26% to over 50% in FY’2021 Over the years its share of contribution to total sales has enhanced from 5 % to 19% in FY 2021. Matching the uniqueness and exclusivity of NEXA, the products sold at NEXA showrooms are carefully designed keeping in mind the global experience of NEXA customers. Be it country’s fastest selling premium hatchback Baleno, tough new IGNIS, the Refined SUV S-Cross, premium sedan Ciaz and premium MPV XL6, all NEXA products cater to the unique needs of NEXA customers. We would like to thank our loyal customers for their unflinching support towards the brand, while we continue to innovate and provide premium car buyers with unique experiences.”

Baleno Hybrid in the works?

Maruti Suzuki has teased an upcoming product on its Twitter handle. Touted as India’s favourite carmaker, the company is looking forward to introduce a new vehicle in the near future. Although the teaser image doesn’t reveal much but given by the choice of futuristic graphics, our guess is that it is going to be either the Baleno Hybrid or an electric version of the WagonR. The future is electric and every major carmaker has already started electrifying their range so it only makes sense that Maruti Suzuki started doing it too.

A test mule of the Baleno was spotted a few days ago with strain gauge apparatus on all 4 wheels indicating that this Baleno might be powered by a Hybrid powertrain.