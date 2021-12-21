Renault Introduces Workshop On Wheels Lite Initiative

Renault started an initiative Workshop on Wheels[WOW] back in 2016. The idea behind this was to set up a mobile workshop on two wheels for Renault customers for minor service and repair experience to the customers in rural and far-flung locations. Renault, which is in its 10th year of operations in India, has introduced the new – ‘Workshop on Wheels-Lite’ initiative. The ‘Workshop on Wheels-Lite’ is a mobile workshop on a two-wheeler equipped with all the key tools and technologies to undertake minor service, repairs, and other related jobs for all Renault vehicles.

WOW Lite: What is it?

Renault is looking to reach remote locations with this initiative over the last few years Renault has exponentially grown its presence in terms of sales and network expansion witnessing exceptional growth in India, and the increase in volumes has further expanded the customer base leading to a better penetration of Renault brand across the rural and upcountry markets. Workshop on Wheels’ is also a mobile workshop but built on a four-wheeler that can perform 90% of workshop operations including all maintenance services and repairs.

The ‘Workshop on Wheels Lite’ will boost Renault’s strong service network of over 530 touchpoints which now includes more than 250 (Workshop On Wheels) and (Workshop on Wheels Lite) locations across the country. In the past year, Renault India has been aggressively pursuing an innovative and comprehensive strategy to amplify and grow its presence in smaller towns and cities including Rural markets. Renault India launched a special campaign called VISTAAR where the dealership teams recruited and trained more than 630 specialized sales consultants called Resident Dealer Sales Executives to reach out to the customers in the rural markets. Renault has also recently partnered with CSC Grameen eStore, a subsidiary of CSC eGovernance Services India Limited (CSC-SPV).

As part of this, Renault India’s leading product range is listed on the CSC Grameen eStore and made available to potential customers in hinterlands through aspirational Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs). Driven by innovation, ‘Rural Float’ is yet another significant step to move closer to the customers in the remote areas and provide a Renault vehicle ownership experience. With ‘Rural Float’, Renault has been able to showcase the newly launched sub-four meter compact SUV, Renault KIGER to its potential customers in rural markets, engaging more than 23,000 customers in 233 towns across 13 states and facilitating 2700 test drives.

