Renault Kwid Breaches 4 Lakh Sales Unit Mark

Renault first stepped into the Indian market in 2005. Back then, Renault partnered with Mahindra and Mahindra to set up shop in India. Its first car was released in collaboration with Mahindra and came to be known as Logan. While the Logan packed some decent features, it did not gain much traction in the Indian market. It was the Renault Duster that became the brand’s very first successful car in India. Soon after that, Renault came up with the Kwid. The car was such a huge success that the company registered a growth of 160 percent in domestic sales in December 2015.

400,000th customer

Just today, Renault handed over the keys of its brand-new KWID to the 4,00,000th Customer. With this, the Renault KWID has crossed the landmark of 4 lakh sales milestone in India. Renault Kwid was a radical step in the mini-car segment of India.

It stood for something unique and stand out from the crowd. It was a small hatchback that took inspiration from an SUV. Kwid was the only car that could compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Alto. Its design and technology were new to the market, and that was the reason for its popularity.

Specs and features

Moreover, the car offered a wide variety of options to its buyers. Renault Kwid is available in 9 trims including RXE, RXL, RXT, and Climber variants in both 0.8L and 1.0L SCe powertrains with Manual and AMT options. It features an SUV-inspired design, a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, and a floor console-mounted AMT.

Although the first generation Kwid, launched in 2015 got a dismal 1-Star rating in NCAP, the brand claims that work has been done upon the safety feature of the car and newer features have also been added.

As part of the ongoing 10th Anniversary celebrations, Renault has launched the all-new KWID MY21 recently. The MY21 range complies with all the safety regulations applicable in India and comes equipped with dual front airbags as a standard across all the variants. The MY21 Climber Edition features the Dual Tone Exterior in White and black combination along with the Electric ORVM and Day and Night IRVM.