Renault Introduces ‘Rural Float’ Mobile Showrooms For Rural Areas

Renault India has launched a fantastic project to promote its vehicles in rural areas. It is a widely accepted fact that there is no access to showrooms, service stations, or other amenities in rural areas of the country. Renault launched the ‘Rural Float’ in order to strengthen its presence in these areas. The goal of this effort is to serve the customers in these rural areas.

More details

The ‘Rural Float’ is a fully working mobile showroom that has been developed to give potential consumers a comprehensive Renault experience. With this mobile showroom, the Renault experience has reached 233 towns across the country.

Renault India was able to display potential buyers in the rural market the new sub-4-meter small SUV Renault Kiger, as well as the Kwid and Triber, thanks to Rural Float. There were also a variety of activities engaged. The organization has reached out to over 23,000 potential customers in states such as Rajasthan, Telangana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu and Haryana as a result of this campaign. As mentioned earlier, the mobile showroom aims to give the whole showroom-like experience, this also includes services such as product inquiries and new booking.

The Rural Floats started their journey in the north, Haryana, Bihar in the East, Madhya Pradesh in the west, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu in the south, Rajasthan in the central. The rural float has covered 233 towns across 13 states travelling more than 40,000 kms over 3 months. This initiative has facilitated 2700 test drives in remote areas.

The showroom experience is not available to those living in rural areas of the country. This will almost certainly boost Renault sales in these areas. The main goal is for them to get a chance to try everything out before purchasing the vehicle.