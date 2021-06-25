Hero Motocorp To Hike Prices Across Its Portfolio From July 1st

Hero MotorCorp has long been one of India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturers, and now they have some news for potential purchasers. Hero Motorcorp just announced that starting July 1, 2021, all of its motorcycles and scooters would be priced more. The price increase will be roughly Rs 3000, and it will vary according to the model version.

More details

Next month, the actual price will be revealed. The XPulse 200, 200T, and Xtreme 200s, the brand’s flagship motorcycles, are projected to see a maximum price increase of Rs. 3,000.

Official Statement

Commenting on the price hike, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The price hike has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of continuous increase in commodity prices. The company continues to drive a cost savings program aggressively, in order to minimize the impact on the customer. The price hike across the range of motorcycles and scooters will be up to Rs. 3,000 and the exact quantum of the increase will depend on the basis of the model and the specific market.”

The corporation has raised its prices for the second time. Previously, the sum was 2500.

Sales

In the two-wheeler segment, Hero MotorCorp is the market leader. The Hero Splendor is the company’s ultimate bike, with 1,00,435 units sold to date. The HF-Deluxe, which sold roughly 42,200 copies, came in second.

Several automakers have announced price increases as a result of rising input costs. Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest automobile maker, just declared the same. This will result in a decrease in automotive sales in India. The industry has already been impacted by Covid-19, and now this. The third wave, on the other hand, is expected to arrive, and everyone must prepare.