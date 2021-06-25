New Porsche 911 GTS Unveiled!

The Porsche 911 lineup is known to be a pretty extensive one that has a little something for every customer. The 992 generation 911 has been around for 2 years now and it already has launched models such as the Carrera and Carrera S, Turbo and Turbo S and the GT3. The 911 GTS is for those people who want the performance and sharpness of the Turbo but with the accessibility of the Carrera.

Performance

The performance is taken care of by the 3.0-litre turbocharged flat-six engine that produces 480 hp and 570 Nm of torque. That is 30 hp more than the Carrera S and the previous-generation GTS. The engine is paired to an 8-speed dual-clutch PDK or 6-speed manual transmission. The GTS gets a shorter shifter for faster shift times compared to the Carrera. The GTS can achieve 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.3 seconds.

Exterior

Just like the other models in the line-up, the 911 GTS comes with a host of variations such as rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive configuration, coupe or cabriolet style and even the option of Targa top. The GTS gets a tuned suspension that sits 10 mm lower and upgraded brakes from the 911 Turbo.

It also gets Porsche Active suspension management (PASM) with helper springs from the Turbo. The exterior changes are minor and the 911 GTS gets subtle changes such as GTS badge at the rear, darkened exterior panels, centre lock wheels and darkened taillights.

Interior

The interior gets GT sport steering wheel, sports chrono package along with the track precision app and tyre temperature display, and carbon fibre bucket seats. There are other customization options such as Carmine Red or Crayon stitching which highlights the GTS embroidery and the carbon-fibre dash inserts. Porsche likes giving options to its customers and with the GTS added into the line-up, customers are only going to be more spoilt for their choice.

The GTS is priced between the Carrera S and Turbo range and it has gone on sale abroad. The India launch hasn’t been confirmed yet but we expect the car to be available for orders soon.