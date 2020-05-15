Renault India Offers Benefits Of Up To INR 60,000 With ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Scheme

Having resumed operations at the Chennai facility, Renault India has rolled out some interesting offers to boost sales of its products. The nationwide lockdown resulted in a major slump economically and needless to say, almost every automobile manufacturer suffered. The carmaker has announced some interesting offers on the Kwid, the Triber and the Duster.

Offers on Renault Kwid

Starting with their most affordable product in our market, the Renault Kwid is being offered with benefits up to INR 35,000 which includes a cash discount of ₹ 10 000/-, exchange benefit of ₹ 15 000/- and loyalty benefit of ₹ 10 000/-. For the customers who want to avail a loan to get themselves a Renault Kwid, a special rate of interest @ 8.99% is also available which can be secured on a loan amount of ₹ 3 lakh for a tenure of 36 months. Renault Kwid is available with 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre engines.

Also read: Renault Triber Automatic Launch Around the Corner

Offers on Renault Triber:

One of the most affordable 7-seater people mover available today, the Renault Triber is being offered with benefits up to INR 30,000 which includes exchange benefit of ₹ 20 000/- and loyalty benefit of ₹ 10 000/-. A corporate bonus of ₹ 10 000/- is also available for Renault approved list of corporates and PSUs. The rural offer of ₹ 10 000/- is applicable for farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members only. The special rate of interest is available with the Triber too and is calculated on a loan amount of ₹ 4.5 lakh for a tenure of 36 months. In other news, Triber AMT is scheduled to launch on 18th May.

Offers on Renault Duster:

The car which established brand Renault in our market, the Duster is also being offered with benefits up to INR 60,000 which includes a cash discount of ₹ 15 000/-, exchange benefit of ₹ 25 000/- and loyalty benefit of ₹ 20 000/-. Special rate of interest of 8.99% is calculated on a loan amount of ₹ 7.5 lakh for a tenure of 36 months. Previously available with a diesel option too, Renault discontinued the diesel Duster while transitioning to the BS6 era.

Apart from the above-mentioned benefits, Renault has also introduced a ‘‘Buy Now Pay Later’ scheme where customers can buy any Renault car in May and start paying their EMI after three months of purchase. The offer can be availed either at the dealership, on the Renault India website or the My Renault App.