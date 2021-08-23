Renault India Extends The Kiger SUV Gift To Ravi Dahiya And Bajrang Punia

The Indian Olympic medallists have been the star of our eyes ever since they have returned victorious from the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Our nation is busy with bestowing all the love and respect it has on the medallist because they very well deserve it! Automakers too aren’t leaving any stones unturned in being grateful towards them. While Anand Mahindra has already promised to gift India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra a brand new Mahindra XUV700, Renault India isn’t too far behind either. Shortly after gifting a Kiger SUV to Mirabai Chanu, the company has now extended the same gift to Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia as well.

For the uninitiated, Ravi Kumar Dahiya won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 57 kg category, while Punia won bronze medal in the 65 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. This is the fourth time Renault has honoured Indian Olympic medalists. Earlier, the French carmaker had gifted Kiger SUVs to weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who won silver medal in the Women’s 49 kg category and bronze medal in the Women’s welterweight event respectively at Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Renault Kiger – A brief recap

Talking about the Kiger, it looks like a Kwid on steroids. It gets a chrome grille with signature Renault elements and is flanked by LED DRLs on either side. It features a split headlamp setup like the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector. It gets an LED projector on either side of the bumper and the bumper houses the central air dam. It gets some sharp lines on the bonnet and the Kiger has a ground clearance of 205mm. On the inside, it gets a 7” instrument cluster. It also gets an 8” touch infotainment system with android auto and Apple Carplay along with steering mounted controls. It gets wireless charging, climate control, various drive modes, ambient lighting and more.

Under the hood, the Kiger will get the option of the Triber’s 72PS 1.0-litre petrol engine and a new 100PS HRA0 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The naturally aspirated unit comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an AMT. The turbo-petrol engine, on the other hand, gets a CVT in addition to the 5-speed manual transmission. It is made for an everyday user, not a hardcore enthusiast. Value for money quotient is high on this package as it significantly undercuts its rivals. The base naturally aspirated petrol engine gets an AMT which the Magnite misses out on. It is pitted directly against the Magnite.