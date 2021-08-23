Upcoming Hyundai Casper Micro-SUV’s Engine Details Surface Ahead Of Its Global Debut

The leaked images of Hyundai AX1 aka the Casper have been surfacing on the internet for a while now. The long-awaited new Hyundai Casper micro SUV will make its global debut next month while the micro SUV will enter production in September. It will first go on sale in South Korea before the end of this year, while India’s launch expected is in the first quarter of 2022.

Engine options

A new media report claims that the new Hyundai Casper micro SUV will be offered with two engine options – 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol. Firstly, the 1.0L naturally aspirated engine will produce around 76bhp of power and will be paired to a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine will be the same unit that powers the Grand i10 Nios Turbo and the Aura Turbo. Paired to a 4-speed automatic gearbox, the new turbo unit will produce around 100bhp of power.

However, the India-spec Hyundai Casper could receive Santro’s 1.1L 4-cylinder engine that produces 69 bhp of power and 99 Nm of torque. The company could also use the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that powers the Grand i10 Nios. This engine is capable of producing 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to include a 5-speed manual and an AMT. The top-spec model could also get the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with manual and automatic gearbox options

Design

It will be based on the K1 architecture like the Grand i10 Nios however, it will have a boxy shape with a flat bonnet to keep up with the SUV design language. Similar to that of the Venue. Hyundai will make sure that Casper stands out from the crowd. The design of the headlamps and taillights seems different, by looking at the teased images one cannot make out the shape but most likely they will be circular.

The Korean media reports that the new micro SUV will measure 3,595mm in length, 1,595mm in width, and 1,575mm in height, which makes it smaller than the Santro hatchback. The Casper will be smaller than the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, and the soon-to-be-launched Tata HBX micro SUV.

Features

Like most Hyundai cars recently launched by Hyundai, we expect the AX-1 to come with a hoard of competitive features. Most of them are expected to be carried on from the Aura and the Nios. Some of the expected features are an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless phone charger, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the rearview camera with parking sensors, cooled glove compartment, LED DRLs, LED taillamps, projector headlamps, keyless entry, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.