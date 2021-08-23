Mahindra eXUV300 Slated To Arrive In 2023

The theme for the Auto Expo 2020 was electric mobility and that was followed by every brand present there. The future is indeed electric and in the same wake, Mahindra had showcased a variety of vehicles. One of them being the eXUV300, an electric version of the XUV300. And now Mahindra has confirmed that the E-Suv will launch in 2023. However, the similarities it will have with the production model are yet unknown as it could be based on the second-gen XUV300.

The home-grown SUV specialist is working on a slew of new products and the next generation XUV300 is one of them. The eXUV300 will reportedly be launched in 2023 as the brand feels the local market is not ready for zero-emission vehicles yet. Mahindra will line up several new EVs to create a strong fleet for the betterment of the future.

Official Statement

Mahindra and Tata are the notable Indian manufacturers who tried their hands on the electric passenger vehicle segment, long before the EVs took some portion of the spotlight. In an interview, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto, and Farm Sectors, Mahindra Group, said that the EVs in the personal space will take two to three years to pick up.

The company is readying a big assault in the commercial vehicle space with a slew of new battery-powered vehicles as well in the immediate future. He confirmed the launch of the eXUV300 for 2023 and it will be followed by a range of models with new avenues in design being explored for the electric mobility range.

The transition towards Electric mobility in the 4-wheeler sector is still some time away. When launched, eXUV300 will rival the Tata Nexon EV.

Source