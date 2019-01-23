Jawa Motorcycles Expanding as Promised, Opens More Dealerships in Delhi

Delivering on their promise of having a huge dealership network, Jawa Motorcycles have now added more showrooms for customers in the city of Delhi. The newly opened dealerships in Saket, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida add to the existing network of Jawa dealerships in Central, West, East and North Delhi and Gurgaon. These take the dealership count to 9 in the city of Delhi, enabling the brand to cover the Delhi NCR region. These spanking new showrooms can be found at the following locations:

Swati Motors, DSC 126 & 127, DLF South Court, A1, District Centre, Saket, Delhi

Northern Motor, A-5, Neelam Bata Road, Nehru Ground, Faridabad, Haryana

E V Trades, 10/7, Site-3, Meerut Road, Industrial Area, Ghaziabad

Shree Shree Jee Automobiles Pvt. Ltd., A-34, Ground Floor (South Hall), Sector 63, Noida

Speaking at the launch, Mr Anupam Thareja, Co-founder, Classic Legends Pvt Ltd. and Founder and Managing Partner, Phi Capital said, “Ever since we launched, Jawa has garnered an overwhelming response, with unprecedented online bookings, and that excitement continues at the Jawa Dealerships with a large number of footfalls daily. Given the love and affection we have received, it is our duty to put in industry first practices to create an experience that transcends the way motorcycles are offered in the country. We will have a superlative experience for the customers in terms of the brand as well as sales enablement. As we expand our network to gear up for deliveries starting March, we urge everyone to walk into the new dealerships close to them to feel the complete Jawa experience.”

Also Read: Jawa Motorcycles Adds Another Showroom To A Long List; Opens One In Nashik

Mr Ashish Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. said, “With all our dealerships set to be operational by mid-February 2019, in true start-up fashion, we will achieve nationwide coverage in a span of just three months. We pride ourselves at this speed and scale of achievement, driven and inspired by the customer response. At Jawa, every dealer is a strong pillar of our growth and has our complete backing, now and always. We are committed to providing our customers with the best of the sales, service and spares ecosystem with their support and it was their confidence in us that allowed us to build the Jawa showrooms the way you see them today. We are excited that we have already taken the right step forward in building this experience by announcing an industry-first Exchange Program and the largest number of financial tie-ups.”