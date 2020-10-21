(Video) Nissan Magnite Walkaround: Gamechanger for Nissan?

The sub-compact SUV space is currently dominated by a Korean duo. They are loaded with features and look radical. Nissan has been eyeing to enter this segment for quite some time now with its Magnite sub-compact SUV and after a long wait, the carmaker has officially unveiled the Magnite. The production version of the Magnite has already been spied on multiple occasions in the past, hinting at its imminent unveil.

The five-seater compact SUV might prove to be a troubleshooter for Nissan’s India operations. The all-new Nissan Magnite was unveiled to the global audience via a virtual event.

Looks

The overall design of the sub-compact SUV hasn’t deviated much from its concept version. The Magnite shares the same CMF-A+ platform that currently underpins the Renault Triber seven-seater compact-MPV. The Magnite features a rather bold stance and encompasses modern elements to complete its striking looks.

The overall design is highlighted by an imposing front grille, sharp headlight units, eye-catchy inverted boomerang-shaped DRLs, floating back roofline, svelte LED taillights and large wheel arches.

The Magnite also boasts of a rather substantial 205mm of ground clearance. At the back, the sharp design continues to impress. The bold Magnite lettering on the tailgate, the sporty spoiler and those sleek tail lights attract eyeballs. While the functional roof rails mean that the owner would actually be able to use these to store and transport luggage or even cycles.

Interiors

The interiors of the Nissan Magnite Concept feature a horizontal instrument panel, followed by air ventilators which have a distinctive shape and cliff section, making things appear sporty and current.

It also includes a sporty mono-form shape seat which enhances comfort and the rear seats offer robust pattern and rich cushioning adding to the premium-ness of the car. An eight-inch infotainment screen almost instantly catches attention and offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There’s also an all-digital seven-inch TFT instrument cluster puts drive statistics and information like tyre pressure.

All of these can be controlled using steering-mounted buttons. Magnite’s seats, according to Nissan, have been given added cushioning and bolstering with the company claiming best-in-class rear knee room and shoulder distance between front passengers. The rear seats also get a centre armrest with two cupholders and a slot to place a mobile phone.

Powertrain

The current trend indicates that 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motors are all the rage these days so Nissan too, has decided to equip the Magnite with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. While the company is yet to release power and torque figures, we can expect the engine to churn around 100 PS and 150 NM.

The carmaker says Magnite will come with a host of safety features which include dual airbags, Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC) for safer manoeuvering in tight spaces, Hill Start Assist (HAS), Traction Control, Anti-Roll bar and ABS with EBD.

At launch, Magnite will be offered in multiple colour options but Nissan is primarily highlighting the four-coat flare garnet red colour which assumes slightly different shades when reflecting different lights at varying levels.