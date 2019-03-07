Renault Has a Surprise for This International Women’s Day

Today marks the International Women Day, which celebrates remarkable achievements of women in diverse spheres of life. While every day should be special for every lady, Renault will add more happiness to their life from 6th – 11th March. Women shall be receiving exclusive offers from Renault dealerships all across the country. Over the last few years, Renault has been focusing on establishing a strong foundation in India. Together with a strong product strategy, the company has been continuously undertaking strategic measures across all key business dimensions, ranging from product, network expansion and pioneering customer-oriented activities to offer a seamless brand ownership experience to its customers. All these have scripted Renault’s growth story in India.

Acknowledging women and their contribution to the world, society and organizations, special offers for women customers could be availed at all Renault dealerships. These offers would include 10% discount on Parts & Accessories, 10% discount on Labour & Value-added services (VAS), 10% discount on Renault Secure (Extended Warranty) and RSA, special offer on Renault Assured insurance renewal and assured gifts to women customers. Moreover, Renault India will also provide complimentary vehicle check-up, car pick-up & drop facility along with some technical knowledge on how to check for something in your car. Further ensuring unmatched brand experience, some dealerships also have some fun activities lined up.

The French carmaker currently has 4 vehicles to offer in the Indian market. The entry-level Kwid hatchback has been quite a popular model and starts at INR 2.66 Lakh. The next model in the line is the Duster SUV, which has had a huge fan following when it was launched back in the day. The Duster starts at INR 7.99 Lakh but for a bit more, you get a more refined looking SUV, the Captur which starts at INR 9.99 Lakh. The Lodgy currently takes care of the MPV segment but as per spy images seen, Renault would probably offer the RBC MPV soon as well. The prices of the Lodgy start at INR 8.63 Lakh.