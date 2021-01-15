Renault Group Unveils Dacia Bigster Concept

Romanian car making brand Dacia is a subsidiary brand which falls under the Renault Group. And, the Bigster concept from Dacia has made its global debut. It is a new flagship SUV from the group and should its production version find its way into India, it will be positioned above the Duster in the carmaker’s portfolio. The Duster which is sold in India is actually a Dacia product, which is retailed under the Renault brand here. In terms of the global landscape, Dacia is perceived as a much affordable brand, against Renault.

More details

The Bigster concept from the group is unveiled as a part of Dacia’s value for money business strategy. The Dacia Bigster is based on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance’s CMF-B platform which will be used by Dacia on its vehicles going forward.

In future, Dacia’s products will also be offered with ‘alternative energy’ which will maybe include LPG and hybrid powertrains. If it makes its way to India with its production version, it will be positioned above the Duster. It measures almost around 4,600mm and given that, it should directly go head-to-head with the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector plus and the Mahindra XUV 500 in the crossover segment. The carmaker says that the Dacia Bigster is the brand’s “way of making the C-segment accessible, delivering a larger, more capable vehicle at the cost buyers would expect from the segment below”.

The design

The Dacia Bigster seems to be an evolution of the Duster’s design and it features a pair of rather cool Y-shaped LED headlights, a very rugged design, aggressive cuts and creases, a very rugged looking front bumper. For all reasons, it looks like a Duster on steroids. Also on display is the company’s new logo. On the sides, it gets a flat roofline, muscular wheel arches and a cool set of wheels. The rear stands up tall and also features Y-shaped LED taillights.

Considering the length of this SUV, it can accommodate 3 rows of seats. If at all this makes its way to India, it is not going to happen before 2025.

Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, Dacia’s design boss, said: “The Dacia Bigster Concept epitomises the evolution of the brand. Essential, with a touch of cool and an outdoor spirit. It proves that accessible isn’t opposed by any means to attractiveness. At Dacia, we believe so, and this car is proof.”